From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said his administration has provided critical projects across Kalabari land to secure an enduring development for the various communities in the area.

The governor gave the explanation when he received members of the Kalabari Traditional Rulers Council, led by the king of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manue,l on a thank you visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said while schools have been rehabilitated, roads constructed and vast expanse of land from mangrove swamp reclaimed to provide land for various Kalabari communities, his commitment to accomplishing them was beyond mere politics.

He declared: “I’ve done the schools in Bakana, Harry’s Town, and Tombia Town. In Asari-Toru, I have done sand-filling in Abalama Town to provide them hectares of land, including revamping the Kalabari National College. We have awarded the Marywood and they are doing the bridge there.

“Go to Akuku-Toru, if for nothing, we did the Ring Road. That road made it easy for guests to Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs burial to ply. It would have been difficult without the road. We have also awarded contract to sand-fill 52 hectares of land for them. I brought back Nyemoni Grammar School.

“In Kula, they are doing sand-filling because I know you need land. So, what will anybody say. Even in Okrika, go and see the sandfilling we are doing for them. Go and see the internal roads.