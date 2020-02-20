The Ogun State Police Command says it arrested 50 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, murder and rape. It in the process recovered arms their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, said the “command is making headway through community policing and good relationship with members of the public.

This has led to getting useful information that enabled police detectives to go after the criminals.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided the hideouts of the criminals and arrested over 15 suspects in military camouflage. They were dispossessed of a Lexus car with registration number GM 40 PM, one iphone and some money. They were intercepted in Ago Iwoye axis. They abandoned their car, which was tracked down to Yaba in Lagos State. Two of the suspects were identified as Babatunde and Salisu.

“The operatives equally raided some hideouts in Ijebu-Ode where another member of the gang, a dismissed policeman, was hiding and escaped from the scene of crime abandoning their car. The SARS in joint operation with the Area Command in Ilaro arrested four suspects. That prompted the operatives to raid their hideout at Oke-Ola. The suspects included Akintunde, Yinka, Joseph and Oladele.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested some suspected cultist members who had caused damages to properties and inflicted injuries on unsuspecting members of the public with dangerous weapons in Ifo and its environs. Police detectives raided their hideouts at Surulere area of Ifo Market. They recovered knives, hoes and cutlasses.

“Operatives acting on intelligence gathering arrested 12 cult members of Supreme Eiye confraternity terrorising the people of Elega/Adatan axis. They had planned to launch a reprisal on their fellow cult rivals. Two suspected cultists were arrested in the bush at Gbogadi, Ilaro, where they were initiating new members into their dreaded group.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, Mr Wale Abass, added that they arrested two for murder: “Two suspects, Teslim and Sade were arrested where they were engaged in a physical combat, which led to the untimely death of one at Idi Iroko. Four other suspects, murder case which are Wasiu, Folakemi, Lateef and Mosuru were arrested. They were held for the murder of 10-year-old Faruk.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Tijani Abdullahi, said: “We have redeployed our police detectives to all the flash points like Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ijebu-Ode/Sagamu Expressway, Ibafo and Abeokuta, which has yielded the desired result to the command.”