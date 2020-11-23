Steve Agbota

National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Iju Tony Nwabunike, has debunked rumours in some quarters that tribal issues were responsible for the current challenges facing the association in the last two and half years.

Nwabunike who stated this at a press conference in Lagos, said some people just decided to distract the present National Executive Committee (NECOM), inaugurated April 14, 2018.

According to him, the dispute in the Association in the last two years has no tribal bias of any sort.

Daily Sun learnt that the crisis in the Association began shortly after the inauguration of the new NECOM, on April 14, 2018 when some members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) claimed that they had sacked the then chairman, Chief Henry Njoku, purporting that since the new President is from South East, the region should also not produce the BOT chairman. However, Nwabunike said he had allowed himself to be distracted, having bent over backwards to ensure that peace reigns in the Association, adding that NECOM has resolved to move forward henceforth.

He explained that under the immediate past leadership led by Prince Olayiwola Shittu, Taiwo Mustafa was coordinator of the BOT while under Ernest Elochukwu as National President, Henry Njoku was the chairman of the BOT and no one raised any ethnic sentiment in both cases.