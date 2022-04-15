From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied allegations that its members carried out last Monday’s attacks on three local government areas of Benue State, which led to the death of 25 people and injuring of several others.

Some communities in three local government areas of Tarka, Guma and Logo were attacked by suspected herders during which 25 people were reportedly killed and others injured.

However, the Benue State chapter of MACBAN, in a statement, yesterday, dispelled claims that his members were responsible for the attacks.

The association, in the statement which was jointly signed by its Chairman, Risku Mohammed, and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma, condemned the attack, describing it as brutal, but insisted that its members knew nothing about it, even as it urged security agencies to get to the root of the matter, with a view to bringing perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

“In response to the recent killings in Guma LGA on 11/4/2022, Logo LGC and Tarka on 12/4/2022, in Benue State, the MACBAN, Benue State chapter, has condemned these acts of brutal killings of innocent people in Benue State in totality. Our condolences to the families, Benue State Government and the entire people of the state for this loss.

“We wish to state that the said attacks were not carried out by our members in the state as is being stated by the press, because there are no single Fulani herders in Tarka and Guma LGAs; there are no misunderstanding or provocation between the farmers and herders, particularly in the areas where the attack was carried out.

“Therefore, we call on the security agencies to go after the culprits of this crime wherever they are, for the interest of Justice,” the statement concluded.

