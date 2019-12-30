Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said it had no hands in the rumoured plan by the pro-Biafra agitators to attack Anambra State office of the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

In a statement by its National Secretary, Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke, yesterday, MASSOB leadership said violence was in no way part of the group hence it found the allegation frivolous.

Ugwuoke said: “MASSOB wishes to clarify, as a non-violence organisation, that we have no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism.

“The rumoured plan or information to attack Anambra State headquarters of DSS through the instruments of explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra Agitators is not achievable and realisable. It is a suicide mission that will derail our principals of non violence and peaceful agitation.

“As MASSOB remains apolitical and non violence, MASSOB warns other pro Biafra groups to resist and avoid any activities that will endanger the lives of their members because hundreds of lives of gallant Biafra Agitators have been lost unnecessarily. We can not heat up the polity now that millions of Biafrans are in their respective villages celebrating Christmas and upcoming new year. The rumoured plan to attack Nigeria security outfit is orchestrated by rumour mongers and enemies of Biafra who always delight in blackmailing the actualisation struggle for Biafra.”

The group, therefore, warned those they called “desperate politicians planning to use thugs and cultists in disguise as pro Biafra agitators to cause mayhem in Igboland, especially in Anambra because of election, to desist from such destructive ambitions and plots as we shall resist any illegalities that will discredit our image.”