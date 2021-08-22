From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Isaac Ogbobula, has denied ever saying the party has preferred gubenatorial aspirants.

Ogbobula said in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, that reports quoting him as saying that Dakuku Peterside, Biokpo Awara and Tonye Cole are preferred aspirants were false.

He declared: “My attention has been drawn to reports that I said APC has preferred aspirants. I said no such thing.

“My dear party leaders and members, please, ignore the fake report. It is the handiwork of fifth columnists bent on setting confusion in our midst. We must expect more of these acts of mischief and blackmail as the 2023 countdown kickstarts.

“Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Engr. Awara and Architect Tonye Cole are great and wonderful party leaders and we love them dearly.

“But, we must not allow anyone to ascribe to any party functionary, an act which he or she did not undertake. Kindly ignore the circulation of fake news.”

He appealed to those busy spreading propaganda to take it easy, saying the deliberate misinformation of the public adds nothing of substance to the promotion of heathy relations within political parties.

‘I want to urge the public, particularly members of our party to shun the publication. There are people who want to destabilise our party. By the grace of God they will fail.”