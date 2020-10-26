Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Youths in Enugu State under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Enugu State (CYE), have given reasons why they will never contemplate attacking the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Ejike Mbaka.

Reacting to a viral video clip where youths were purportedly burning Mbaka’s adoration ground, The leader of the group, Mr Chibuike Okolie, said it would be a sign of ingratitude for the same youths that had over time enjoyed immeasurable empowerment schemes from priest to turn around and attack him in any manner.

“The ministry ground is a House of God and we are not known for sacrilege.

“Moreover, we seek and find succour in the ministry, where we constitute over 80 per cent of its membership; we therefore condemn the devilish intent of the originator of such fake news.

“We wonder why anyone would ever imagine fabricating such video just to cause panic in the city.

“We note that much as Fr Mbaka prophesied the victory of Mohammadu Buhari at the polls, he had also, in several viral messages, prophesied the uprising of youths, as we are seeing today, where he had kept forewarning politicians to address problems of high youth unemployment and neglect.

“He has been vocal in commending the #EndSARS protest since its wake, reiterating that besides the SARS saga, there is also the problem of endemic injustice and system failure in the land.

“Fr Mbaka has continued to march his words with action by engaging over 15,000 youths of this country in his firms, as well as provision of scholarships to many of us.

“He has been so charitable with us without minding where we come from; and goes as far as taking bank loans for our sake, to secure a better future for us.”

He encouraged the vocal priest to ignore those he described as detractors continue his good works for the youths, the poor and less privileged, adding that they were proud of him.