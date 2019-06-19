Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said composition of a ministerial list is an executive decision which does not require their input.

Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, of Kebbi State, disclosed this to State House Correspondents, after he and his colleagues met with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

The meeting lasted only 27 minutes.

Bagudu explained the mission of the governors at the Villa and, when asked if the anticipated ministerial list of the president’s new cabinet formed part of their discussions, he simply replied: “No, it is an executive decision.”

Buhari is expected to submit a list of ministers to the senate, for confirmation on or by July 2.

The Lawan-led Ninth Senate is expected to, upon resumption from its two weeks recess, in July, begin speedy screening and confirmation of nominees, expected to have been submitted by the Presidency; before the July 2 resumption date.

He said: “We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had in the Progressive Governors Forum, who participated in the process that led to the emergence of Ahmad Lawan as senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila, as speaker, and Ahmed Wase as deputy speaker.

“Furthermore, we seized the opportunity to thank Mr. President for all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned and by extension our party, which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support to states, where close to N2 trillion was given in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which have encouraged economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, pensions, gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spendings.

“We also congratulated Mr. President that, despite drop in incomes, the value for money that he insists upon has begun to pay off in terms of more security across the country, although some challenges still remain, he is working hard on that with sincerity.

“Last and not the least, we offered to work with Mr. President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, security of our country and social cohesion.

“We thank Mr President for celebrating the Democracy Day, consistent with the promise he made, which is a major element which is reflective of his democratic ideals in ensuring that an issue which is so important to many Nigerians has been finally addressed in a way that we are all happy.”

On what promises the party is making to Nigerians now that it was in full control, at all levels, Bagudu said: “Well, we, as the progressive governors forum, will push so that legislation and cooperation between states and federal government will intensify. We will be more active during investments in all areas that can provide employment and incomes will increase rapidly. We will collaborate more, to ensure that security is enhanced, particularly when it involves state borders.”

Other governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Yahaya Bello, of Kogi State, whose colleagues led by Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi sang birthday song for Bello, on his 44th birthday.

Others are Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Others were, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa State, of Borno State, Abubakar Bello, Niger State, Mannir Yakubu Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balaraba Deputy governor of Kaduna,

Also in attendance were the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.