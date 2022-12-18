From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Ministry of Interior has declared as untrue, a report of public holiday purported to have been announced by it.

In a statement, the Director (Press and Public Relations) of the ministry, Afonja Fatai Ajibola, said that Federal Government is yet to formally declare a public holiday regarding the end of year festivities, advising the public to disregard the trending statement as fake news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.

The statement read: “The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to trending news in the media purportedly credited to the Ministry on announcement of public holidays for the Yuletide.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the trending story is not true as the Federal Government is yet to formally declare a public holiday.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to disregard the trending statement as fake news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.”