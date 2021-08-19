Enugu Government has said the state has not designated any person, whosoever, as either Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant or Special Assistant to the Governor on Security.

The government, therefore, distanced itself from a news report trending on the social media regarding one Tochukwu Okeke purported to be a senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor on security,

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government said it is concerned about the rising security challenges faced by the country and appreciates the untiring efforts of the various security agencies in tackling acts of criminality.

Aroh said: “The state government will continue to support the various security agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws.”

The statement encouraged the people of Enugu State to continue to support the various security agencies in the state in different ways, including the provision of useful information on the activities of criminal elements, as the state government will handsomely reward any person who provides useful information on the activities of these criminal elements terrorising our society and interfering with the much-treasured peace in Enugu State.

