David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Aguata North Political Forum has forged a common front to ensure a candidate of their choice becomes next governor of Anambra State in 2021.

The forum which met in Igbo Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, yesterday, said Aguata had been grossly neglected politically and urged political stakeholders in the area to come together to produce a candidate from Old Aguata Union that would succeed Governor Willie Obiano in 2022.

The forum noted that Aguata North divide of the Old Aguata Union specifically had been politically neglected until the All Prigressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which took power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remembered to allow Okey Okoye and Chukwuma Umoji who are members representing Aguata 2 constituency in the State House of Assembly and Aguata Federal Constituency, respectively to vie for the positions. He reiterated the need for politicians from the area to come together for the benefit of Aguata people.

Chief George Umeanuka flanked by the secretary, Mr Ikechukwu Emenike and other officers said the forum had not endorsed anybody for the governorship seat.

He added that the forum would make its position known after the political parties had chosen their candidates for election.

“We have not endorsed anybody for the election, be it Charles Soludo, Godwin Maduka , Ifeanyi Ubah or Uche Ekwunife,“ he said.

Umeanuka also denied allegation that Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra South has hijacked the forum, adding that the group would not be bought over and hijacked by any politician.

The event attracted political parties like APC, APGA, PDP, YPP, ADC and representatives of Charles Soludo, Okey Okoye, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Grassroots Mobilization, Azubike Okafor, George Okoli, Deacon Benet Izunwanne, Chief Anigbogu Greg, among other notable personalities.