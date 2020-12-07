From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

kano State Ulamas Chairman, Ibrahim Khalil, yesterday, said the council has not endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The chairman made the clarification while speaking with newsmen in Kano on the purported Tinubu’s endorsement by the council.

Khalil said the Ulamas council was made up of clerics of different political allegiance, adding that it was impossible for them to line-up and endorse a single choice.

“There are among us, who are not APC sympathisers. Some are sympathisers of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso while others are rooting for former Zamfara State governor, Sani Yerima…”

He recalled that Tinubu was in the state to attend the wedding fatiha of Muhammad Usman’s daughter and had used the opportunity to hold an appreciation session with some Muslim groups who were part of those who visited him and the Oba of Lagos to sympathise with them following the EndSars protest in Lagos.

According to him, it was during the course of the session that a cleric, Shehi Maihula, in his remarks, lauded the visitor for his contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 while promising that they would extend a similar gesture to him.

It was gathered that Maihula, who is not the chairman of the Kano State Ulamas, could have expressed his personal opinion on that occasion and not that of the council.