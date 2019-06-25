Perpetua Egesimba

Leaders of coalition of All Atiku Support Group, Lagos State, at the weekend, said members of the group have not left their principal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the general election, Atiku Abubarkar.

The leaders said the group is working to bring back aggrieved individuals into the fold.

In a meeting in Lagos, the coalition chairman in the state, Mark Iheanyi, said the party is still united, adding that those who were aggrieved during the elections, including the chairman, secretary, legal adviser and Association of Lagos PDP Aspirants, were fully represented at the meeting.

“There is peace in the party now. Even as we speak, we have about five different governorship candidates from other political parties that want to join PDP.

“Going forward, I will appeal to leaders of the party like Chief Bode George, to unite the party because he has the ability to do so unless he does not want to. Let them unit the party so that in the next local government election, PDP will win more than half of the councils,” he said.

The group’s Secretary, Bernard Ndu, said: “We had three items set for us: reconciliation, rebuilding and giving people the courage that the support group is still alive, that we have not left our principal.

“Ogulewe’s part in the whole of these is that he provided us with accommodation to do the meeting, he does not have the overriding hold on the coalition. He has left and asked a few people to join him but those who refused to go are here today.

“When a leader leaves like that, he is looking for some personal benefit and those who are following him can never get to anywhere. That’s why it’s better to remain steady fast in what you believe.

“We will get somebody to replace Ogulewe. We have suitors and we are like a bride. But, first, we have to maintain peace. We are not siding any particular person,” he said.