Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday insisted that the seven-month-old strike has not been suspended or called off.

ASUU dispelled the rumour making round that the nationwide strike has been called off, insisting negotiations with government officials is still ongoing in Abuja.

The union also said online reports that the Federal Government has released N30billion for Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) is false and should be disregarded by the public.

Immediate past ASUU chairman, University of Lagos branch, Dr. Adelaja Adekoya told Saturday Sun that the seven months old industrial action is still on, adding “ASUU has a procedure of suspending strike and that the step has not been activated.”

Dr. Adekoya said whatever the Federal Government put on the negotiation table, the national body will refer it to the congress of the various branches, stating the ongoing strike is a product of the congresses and to suspend it, will also require their approval.

The former chairman denied the insinuation that government has released N30billion earned academic allowance to the union. He said government is using it as propaganda to discredit ASUU.

ASUU Ibadan Zonal Coordinator, Prof Ade Adejumo, said negotiation with government officials is ongoing and that there are still issues to be resolved.

Prof Adejumo explained that whatever government proposed will be subjected to congresses to accept or reject, thus the power to suspend the strike lies with the various branches.

He said ASUU will not fall to the cheap blackmail by government to pitch the public against the union and stressed that the industrial action is meant to improve the quality of university education.

The Federal Government last week directed tertiary institutions to reopen for academic activities on Monday, October 12 but the doors of the universities remained shut because the Senate, made up of professors can’t meet due to the ongoing strike.

The national assembly and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, this week engaged ASUU leadership in discussion and negotiation in an attempt to end the seven months old industrial action.