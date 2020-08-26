Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has debunked rumors making the rounds that it has suspended the ongoing police recruitment screening exercise in the country.

It also denied reports that it has suspended the entry requirement for candidates who applied to join the force as constables in the ongoing recruitment screening, saying it has no powers to alter the conditions for recruitment.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, made the clarifications in a statement signed by force public relations officer, Frank Mba, in Abuja. The IGP, who called on the public to disregard the fake news, commended the screening officers a hitch-free takeoff of the exercise at various locations across the country and urged them to uphold high level of professionalism and observe necessary caution in line with the COVID-19 prevention regulations throughout the duration of the exercise.