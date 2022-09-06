From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday said it has paid

N103,037,183,922.91 as bridging claims to oil marketers between December 2021 to August 2022.

It made the disclosure at a meeting held with Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NIPMF) who threatened to withdraw their services over accumulated unpaid bridging claims of N50.5 billion.

NMDPRA in a statement said the meeting held with the restive marketers also had in attendance officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Authority insisted that the prompt settlement of all outstanding claims when received from marketers after due verification and reconciliation were its standard operating procedure.

“The Authority would like to reiterate that payment of bridging claims is an ongoing process and payments are disbursed as it is received from marketers”, the Authority stated.

It added that the meeting was fruitful as the “NIPMF has agreed to work with the NMDPRA to ensure free flow of petroleum products nationwide.

“The NMDPRA affirms that it will continue to carry out its mandate as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which includes to promote and ensure the continuous and efficient operations of the Midstream & Downstream sector in Nigeria.

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in nine Northern states, on Monday, embarked on three days withdrawal of services at various depots as a warning strike over non-payment of their bridging claims totalling N50.5 billion.

The union said the development was suffocating its members and vandalising their operations.