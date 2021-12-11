From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has paid a cumulative sum of N11.76 billion as insured sums to 535,815 depositors of closed banks as at June 30, 2021, its Managing Director, Bello Hassan has said. Speaking at the organisation’s Special Day at the 2021 Kano International Trade Fair, the NDIC boss said the corporation had equally paid N101.666 billion as uninsured sum.

He explained that NDIC has paid N6.159 billion as liquidation dividends to 1, 955 creditors and shareholders of closed banks within the same period. Hassan informed his audience that NDIC had declared full payment of insured and uninsured sums to depositors of 18 banks in liquidation.

He said NDIC would continue to strive for a safe, sound and stable financial system, adding that in this regard, it has responded appropriately to the innovations in the financial system.

According to him, it in this light that the firm had extended insurance cover to micro- finance banks, primary mortgage banks, non- interests banks, subscribers of mobile money operators and licensed payment service banks.

The CEO called for extra-vigilance and cyber-awareness from members of the public, urging them never to disclose their sensitive bank account details even as he cautioned them against patronising the services of Ponzi Schemes and other illegal managers otherwise known as “wonder banks.”

