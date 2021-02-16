Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, disclosed the administration has released and paid about N31 billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018.

He said his administration had equally kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of salaries and pensions to all categories of workers, both active and passive.

This is even as the governor presented N963,246,530.53 to pensioners in the state.

Governor Oyetola spoke while addressing the retirees during presentation of bond certificates to retired public servants at the Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo.

Oyetola, who said the administration has been doing everything possible to fulfil his promise despite the harsh economic conditions arising from national economic challenges, said the administration has been consistent in ensuring the release of N509 million on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme.

“So far, we have released about N31 billion since 2018 when we came in to cater for our pensioners. This represents about N26 billion for those on the old pension scheme and about N5 billion for those under the contributory pension scheme.

“Since we came on board in November 2018, our administration has been doing everything possible to fulfil this promise despite the harsh economic conditions of our state arising from national economic challenges.

“Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers, both serving and retired, remains unwavering. This, we have continued to do through regular and prompt payment of full salaries and allowances to all categories of active workers as well as full pension to our pensioners at all levels.

“To cater for our pensioners, under the old pension scheme, we have been consistent since November 2018, in ensuring the release of N509 million on a monthly basis.

“Similarly, we have never defaulted in discharging our responsibilities to those under the contributory pension scheme.

“Apart from this enviable position among the comity of states, especially in the South West, we have been attending to other issues related to pensioners in the state.

“Despite the lockdown, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which sorely affected our economy, our government ensured prompt full payment of salaries and pension.

“At a time when it seemed impossible and when most states were thinking of downsizing their workforce, we implemented the new minimum wage and lifted ban on promotion,” he said.

and conversion to the surprise of all and sundry,” Oyetola said.

Presenting the bond certificates to the beneficiaries, Oyetola said the decision was in continuation of his administration’s irrevocable commitment to the welfare of retirees, especially those who retired on the contribution pension scheme.

“Of this number, 69 retired civil servants and those that retired from higher institutions in the state will receive bond certificates to the tune of N509 million.

“Forty seven retired primary school teachers will receive bond certificates worth N404,735,099.53 while 27 retired local government staff will receive N149, 246,530.00,” he said.

While commending the workers for their continued support and loyalty to his government, Oyetola pledged his commitment to continue to champion their welfare and well-being.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to put in their best and rally round government in its onerous effort to reposition the state and stimulate its economy for prosperity and abundance.

He said: “We shall not relent in our efforts to ensure all categories of workers and retirees get their entitlements as and when due. As a responsible government, we shall continue to adopt creative measures to power our economy, including intensifying efforts to encourage our people and our youths to imbibe entrepreneurship as a way of creating jobs and defeating unemployment.

“Let me also use this opportunity to once again charge all public servants in the state to double their efforts in the area of internally generated revenue (IGR) to enable government continue to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the entire citizenry.”

Head of Service, Festus Olowogboyega, applauded the Governor Oyetola administration for prioritising the welfare and well-being of the citizens, particularly both active and passive workers in the state.

Olowogboyega, who enumerated some of the tremendous achievements of the administration so far, said it is worthy of note that the state government had released and paid N31 billion to all categories of pensioners in the state.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Jacob Adekomi, expressed gratitude to the governor for taking the welfare and well-being of the civil servants as priority.

He described the Governor Oyetola administration as one whose passion and love for workers is second to none.