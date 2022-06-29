From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Wednesday disclosed that it has, so far paid N71,233,712,991 bridging claims and another N2,736,179,950.84 freight differentials to the Marketers as at 6th June, 2022.

A breakdown of payment made to Marketers is as follows: Major Marketers (MOMAN) received N9,958,777,487.24, IPMAN members were paid N42,301,923,616.96, NNPC Retails N6,661,459,118.61 while DAPPMAN members were paid N12,303,195,651.57, these translate to a total of N73,969,892,941.84.

The Authority made the disclosure against the backdrop of recent allegations made by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN Suleja branch) on product scarcity as a result of non-payment of bridging claims.

NMDPRA recalled that a meeting was held on May 17, 2022 with IPMAN, where bridging payment was discussed extensively, and the processes explained and agreed upon by IPMAN.

“He assured IPMAN of NMDPRA’s willingness to continue making payment of outstanding claims to promote seamless operations. Pursuant to the meeting, the NMDPRA went ahead to make additional payment of N10bn in June and sought for an upward review of the freight rate which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and is currently being implemented.

“The Authority wishes to reiterate that bridging payment is an ongoing process which is carried out after due verification exercise by the Authority and Marketers.

“It is disheartening that despite these payments and increase of N10 bridging cost, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari two weeks ago, IPMAN could turn around to accuse the NMDPRA of insensitivity”, the Authority said in a statement.