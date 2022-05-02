Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, said his administration has paid N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed the workers from May 2019 to March 2022 from deductions and loans just as efforts are on to settle the outstanding balance of N6 billion.

The governor, who disclosed this at this year’s Workers Day celebration at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowances spanning seven years as well as issues surrounding contributing pension law.

“Sincerely, we acknowledge your perseverance on the three critical issues that we have had to grapple with. The first is the global deductions which are now 21 months arrears. From May 2019 to March 2022, total deductions and loans amounted to about N14.4 billion, out of which N8.4 billion had been paid by our administration to date, including regular payment of check-off dues, loans and shillings deductions.

“I assure you all that in the coming months and as the economy improves, the payment of the outstanding balance of N6 billion will be accelerated, while efforts will be made to ensure regular monthly payment of deductions going forward. The second and third are leave allowances which were paid last in mid-2015 and the issue surrounding Contributory Pension Scheme Law, respectively. I can assure you that within the shortest possible time, all these issues will be resolved, with your cooperation and positive attitude they shall be history soon,” Abiodun said.