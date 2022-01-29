As the eagerly-awaited elections to a new board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation comes up January 31, 2022, in Benin, one of the major stakeholders in the basketball community, Ugo Udezue, has expressed optimism that the success of the elections would witness a much-improved fortune for the game in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in his luxurious office in Lekki, Lagos, the ex-Nigeria male national basketball team player, who was recently endorsed as the South-East representative for the NBBF board, however, harped on the needs for all genuinely concerned stakeholders in the game to embrace peace and unity in the interest of the teeming Nigerian youths and the development of the game.

“I am passionate about this game. And apart from being a former player and sportspreneur, I believe every one of us should be truly concerned about the growth and fortunes of the game in this country.

“I am coming in with refreshingly unique plans to reposition the game in the South East, and to a larger extent, the country in general. We’ve got the talents and capacity to dominate in the game,” he enthused.