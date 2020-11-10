Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Amidst the lockdown and movement restrictions locally and internationally following the outbreak of COVID-19, Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, has said it successfully planted 10, 000 churches across the country.

This, according to the church, was in fulfilment of its target for 2020 as regards the expansion programme that would win more souls and create more worship centres for the faithful.

President and founder of the church, Dr. David Oyedepo, who announced the feat in his Facebook page thanked God for the expansion.

Last year, similar expansion projects were embarked upon by the church and over 5, 000 churches were planted across the country.

Oyedepo challenged already established church members to double their soul winning engagements so that more members could came to Christ, thereby depopulating the kingdom of hell.

The church’s Shiloh 2020 with the theme ‘turning point’ is scheduled for December 8 to 13.