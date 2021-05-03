Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said his support for trade and commerce, agriculture, SME and education from the inception of his administration in 2015 is borne out of his knowledge that Nigeria will some day be faced with the present economic quagmire due to its mono-economic status.

Governor Ikpeazu, who stated this in an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) in Aba, also said he knew what was coming ahead and has been busy preparing for the rainy day.

The governor noted that a majority of the over 114 roads done by his administration, especially in Aba so far, are of economic value to the state and constructed to redeem the image of Aba as the economic hub of the South East/South South regions.

“For the first time in 30 years, this administration has been able to create multiple good access into Ariaria International Market.

“A lack of sufficient planning and deep study accounted for the failure of most of the roads done by previous administration’s in Abia State,” he said.

Governor Ikpeazu also said the quality of roads done by his administration accounts for the gradual return of investors to Aba, assuring the editors that before long the state will start reaping the dividends in full.

On Education, the governor said apart from building 620 new classroom blocks and four model schools, his administration has, through the instrumentality of the continued teacher’s training programme, improved the academic content of teachers while working to give a boost to technical education.

According to Governor Ikpeazu, his administration is working towards making Abia a value addition hub for agricultural products and has concluded plans to establish more cottage industries in the 17 councils of the state using six local government areas as pilot for the initiative.

NGE National President, Mustapha Isah, thanked the governor for the transformational work he is doing in the state.