Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State commission of inquiry says it has so far received five complaints 24 days after its inauguration by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to investigate issues of police brutality and violation of human rights by the police and other security agencies in the state.

According to the commission, residents are not turning up to lodge their complaints and seeking justice where their rights have been violated due to lack of awareness. In an interview with Daily Sun, Abdulsalam Muhammad Kumo, secretary of the commission, said they had to embark on sensitization to enlightening people.