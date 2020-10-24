Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has disclosed that over 20 fire incidents have been recorded both in the private and public sector this year.

The Government also attributed large number of causalities to panic, fear, stampede, smoke inhalation than the inferno itself.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, to commemorate the 2020 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

She said: “In 2020 alone we have witnessed more than 20 fire incidents in both public and private buildings.

“Experience and research have shown that panic, stampede and smoke inhalation rather the burns from fire have been responsible for loss of life in the major fire disaster history.”

Farouq assured Nigerians that government would continue to champion campaigns against fire disaster reduction across the country.

The Minister explained that theme for this year which is ‘Disaster Risk Governance’, “is a reflection of the Ministry’s focus on strengthening the existing strategies for disaster risk reduction and to facilitate the development of new ones where there are gaps in line with international best practices as contained in the Sendai the Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015.”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Controller of Fire Service, Samson Karebo, urged Nigerians to be careful when burning bushes especially during the dry season.

Karebo said the Federal Government would consolidate with state governments to minimise fire disaster.