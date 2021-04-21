From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that 11 out of the 12 weapons that were taken away by bandits from the slain soldiers at Bonta Community of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have, so far, been recovered.

The governor made the disclosure during the State Security Council/Stakeholders meeting on the security challenges in Benue State, held at the Government House, in Makurdi, yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the Governor should lead a delegation of Benue State to visit the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, to condole him for what has happened and thank him for his patience and understanding.

The meeting also commended the efforts made by Governor Ortom and other stakeholders to prevent the escalation of the crisis in Konshisha Local Government even as it was resolved that all those involved in the killing of the soldiers should be arrested and prosecuted.