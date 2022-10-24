From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Fire Service on Monday said its operatives had rescued Saheed Oladimeji, a man who attempted to commit suicide in Osogbo, twice previously.

Oladimeji was rescued from Osun river after his failed attempt to commit suicide.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that “residents of Gbodofon alerted the fire service when the victim jumped into the river and they quickly rescued him.

The victim said he hailed from Iwinjobi’s compound in Osogbo, adding “I have a wife and children who are based in Lagos. I don’t want any cash donations from anybody. I am fine.”

The spokesperson of Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, said “that will be the third time that Oladeji will attempt suicide. We have rescued him twice.”

He explained that a rescue operation is ongoing for a man who jumped into a river in Ede on Sunday afternoon, while the corpse of a middle-aged lady that jumped into Osun river last week has been found around Ebunoluwa area.

Adekunle stated that the lady has been buried by her family members.