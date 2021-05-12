National telecommunications Company, Globacom, has announced its resumption of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card activation and replacement at select Gloworld retail outlets across the country.

According to the announcement released over the weekend in Lagos, Globacom commenced the exercise following the lifting of the suspension of activation of new SIM cards and replacement of lost ones by the Federal Government.

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had announced the suspension of SIM Card activations in December, 2020.

According to Globacom, “for us, the needs of our customers come first. We are keenly aware of the difficulty the ban had on our existing and prospective subscribers while it lasted and look forward to the respite they will have with the recommencement of SIM activations”.

It added that customers will henceforth comply with the new guideline of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) which states that existing and new subscribers only activate a new SIM or replace lost/damaged SIM on provision of a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

“We have already commenced SIM registration and activations in line with the announced guidelines of NCC. All our esteemed customers have to do is to visit the GLO SIM Activation outlet closest to them. A full list of our Glo SIM Activation outlets can be found at www.gloworld.com/ng/sim,” the company explained further.