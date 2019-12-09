Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on Monday disclosed that it had so far secured the conviction of 18 corrupt minded people including politicians and Internet fraudsters also known as “yahoo boys” in Benue state.

EFCC’s Head, Makurdi Zonal Office, Johnson Babalola who disclosed this to newsmen after completing a marathon sensitization walk to mark this year’s International Anti Corruption Day Celebration, explained further that 53 others suspects are currently undergoing trials for marginal stealing and other fraudulent activities cutting across all sections. Babalola while describing corruption as a cancer and terminal disease in the national body polity which has destroyed so many things in the nation. He however called for a legislation that would proffer stiffer penalty against corruption, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that it is not tolerated in any measure, quantity and mode or appearance. The EFCC boss advocated for the participation and support of all Nigerians across religion, tribal, professional, divides among others age diversities, urgong everyone to join hands with the EFCC to wipe this malaise out of the nation’s body polity.

He posited that if there are tough measures against hate speech, then the toughest measures should be reserved for corruption entrepreneurs.





Speaking on the theme of the day, ‘Zero Tolerance to Corruption’ , Babalola who maintained that corruption is an existential epidermic, said the EFCC does not only frown at looting but also, against marginal stealing and situational thieves.



