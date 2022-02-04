People of Ugbene-Ajima community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, said they have seen a great light under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration after living in darkness prior to the inception of the current government.

The elated people, led by their leaders of thought, traditional rulers, and representatives of the women and youth groups, made the assertion when they visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to thank him for infrastructural projects in the community as well as human capital development, after decades of neglect.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for the construction and asphalting of the 26.665km Ukpabi/Nimbo/Ugbene-Ajima/Eziani access road, disclosing that “it is the construction of this road that enabled our people to see a great light.”

President, Ugbene-Ajima Federated Union, Romanus Ezike, said the benefits of the road to the people cannot be quantified and thanked Ugwuanyi for making it possible for them to see a great light after living in darkness.

“Today is remarkable in the history of the people of Ugbene-Ajima community because it marks the actualisation of our efforts to thank the governor for making it possible for our people that lived in darkness before the government of Ugwuanyi to see a great light,” he said.

The community also thanked Ugwuanyi for the approval of Akibite-Agu Autonomous Community, Ugbene-Ajima and presentation of Staff of Office to Romanus Eze.

They equally appreciated the governor for appointing their sons and daughters into government positions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The people, therefore, declared their support for the governor in respect of his political engagements as well as his untiring efforts to maintain peace and deliver more democratic dividends to the people.

In the same vein, the people of Adani in Uzo-Uwani council were also at the Government House, to thank Ugwuanyi for approving the construction of a Type-3 Primary Health Care Centre in the community.

Led by the Chairman, Chukwudi Nnadozie, the people equally thanked the governor for other interventions of his administration in the community such as the revitalisation of Ada Rice Farm Settlement, which the Commissioner for Agriculture, Matthew Idu, an indigene of Adani, disclosed “work is going on at the rice settlement.”

They said Ugwuanyi’s administration has increased concentration of development in Adani through the construction of 2.7km road in the community, ongoing reconstruction of the rice farm settlement bridge and rehabilitation of canals for irrigation, adding that the governor has been empowering their people in so many ways.

The Adani people, who expressed their joy over the approval of a hospital in the community, further appreciated the governor for the emergence of their son, Nnadozie, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming local government chairmanship election in the state.