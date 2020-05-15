The Lagos-based startup has, over the past 36 months, built a reputation of providing marketers with the people, products and platforms they need to effectively connect with customers.

Through its online platform, Plaqad facilitates a seamless collaboration between social media influencers, content creators, and owners of media inventories, and brands looking to engage consumers and reach new audiences at scale.

Plaqad said it had a community of over 15,000 influencers, creators, and publishers, successfully placed over 25,000 pieces of content on social and web platforms across four continents, and directly paid out over N200 million ($570,000) on hundreds of campaigns to members, effectively helping its programme members monetise their content, platform and influence.

“Plaqad uses technology to solve public relations and marketing challenges faced by brands. By democratising access to the best content creators, influencers and publishers around the world and providing users with the tools to effectively create, track, measure, and optimise their campaigns, we help businesses reach millions of consumers worldwide, irrespective of their size or location,” said Plaqad’s co-founder and CEO, Gbenga Sogbaike.

According to a new report “Martech: 2020 and Beyond” collaboratively produced by BDO, WARC, and the University of Bristol, the global spend on marketing technology is $121.5 billion. This represents a significant share of the global advertising market estimated to be worth US$ 560 billion in 2019 by Statista.

In addition, the Financial Times, in a recent post, projects the value of the global influencer market—another area where Plaqad features prominently—to reach $15 billion by 2022.

With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating prolonged social distancing and lockdown measures across the globe, traditional means of marketing like events, out-of-home and newspapers have suffered setbacks as consumer behaviour continues to change. Companies like Plaqad, which are at the forefront of digital media technology, will help marketers, influencers, brands and the government to navigate the new reality.

With social media usage by consumers on a steady rise this period—61% over normal usage rates according research firm Kantar—brands are leaning into influencer marketing to deliver relevant and consistent messages that keep their audiences engaged amid the coronavirus crisis and they look up to marketing tech companies like Plaqad to navigate the new normal.