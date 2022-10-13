By Philip Nwosu and Vivian Onyebukwa

The Nigerian Army said it has significantly downgraded the operations of terrorists, vandals and kidnappers operating within the North East, South East and Niger Delta areas of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who made the revelation, said troops of the Nigerian Army, involved in several joint operations to tackle security challenges in the country, have significantly degraded the ranks of terrorists, insurgence, vandals, and other miscreants, thereby engendering relative peace across the country.

General Yahaya, who spoke at the reunion of retired and serving officers of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, noted that the operations and exercises have placed very high demand on logistics through the facilitation of robust force projection to tackle the challenges.

Represented by the Chief of Logistics, Army Headquarters, Major General Omotomilola Akintade, the COAS said: “This year’s reunion is, therefore, apt in engaging our minds and intellect at fashioning out a more indigenous and ingenious logistics supply chain, to sustain the Nigerian Army Operations, especially in a joint environment.

“As the Nigerian Army operates in a joint environment, the development of prerequisite leadership traits in officers for effective management of resources, adoption of modern procedures in administration of logistics and the application of ingenuity on the provision/production of critical items have become imperative.”

He noted that continuous dependence on imported military hardware, in the face of a dwindling national economy, is impracticable with adverse effects on all their operations, as he looks inwards to improving the availability of robust logistics for its numerous operations and other commitments.

He pledged his continuous support to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps to provide the necessary support to the army, for the execution of its operational needs and other commitments, in line with his vision, adding that the army on, its part, would continue to assist the corps and all other corps, to effectively perform their tasks.

On the forthcoming 2023 elections, the COAS, warned all army personnel to remain apolitical, stressing that any personnel found wanting will be severely dealt with.