Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the state has silenced critics and members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this at the commissioning of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday.

The governor said instead of the APC to encourage their governors to roll out projects for inauguration as done by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors, they were hiding under the guise of speaking for local contracting firms to attack him.

He described allegation that his administration had refused to empower local contracting firms to handle projects in the state as sheer falsehood.

The governor said some of the projects inaugurated this week in the state were executed by local contracting firms.

“You see how we have silenced them in the state. We commissioned projects until December 24, 2020 . We have started this year since January 4, 2021. Let them tell their people to roll out their projects and call people,” he said.

“Members of the APC have said I should mention those whom, locally, we have empowered. O.K. Isokariari Company is a Rivers company;they did phase one of Okochiri road and this Abonnema Ring road.

“Lubrik Construction Company Limited is a local company too. As we go on, we will begin to mention them. Our own is not to develop others without developing our own people. I am happy with the contractor. We will continue to engage you, so that you will employ Rivers sons and daughters.”

He said his administration was mindful of empowering Rivers people, encouraging and trusting them to handle some critical projects because he believed in their capacity.

The governor said the PDP was different from APC because it keeps its promises to the people; delivers good governance and quality projects that satisfy the yearnings of the people.

“For us as a party and government, whatever promises we make we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fails or gives excuses. We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the PDP.”

He stated that the ring road now serves as an alternative route in and out of Abonnema and Obonoma towns.

He announced that the adjoining mangrove would be dredged to provide land to people of Abonnema and Obonoma to use for future development.

Ekweremadu said by executing projects in the hinterland land other than the city, the Wike-led administration had demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people.

He said other political leaders should learn lessons from the series of projects inauguration in Rivers by Wike governors, get inspiration and replicate such developmental projects in their states and at the national level.