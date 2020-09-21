Buoyed by its achievements in the oil and gas operating environment, Total Upstream Group of Companies at the weekend, affirmed it has surpassed previous local content standards.

Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Ahmadu-Kida Musa, stated this at the Virtual Process Safety Reliability Group (PSRG) – Richardson Health, Safety, Security and Environmental Forum with the theme ‘‘Facing the Future,” is a topic that Total is very happy to discuss and advance. The DMD who was represented at the virtual forum by the Executive General Manager, Operation Support Services, Mr. Alex Aghedo, said long before the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010 became a law, Nigerian Content was already embeded in Total’s strategy and imbedded in all its projects. That is why successive Total projects have surpassed previous Nigerian Content standards.

He argued that industry watchers would attest to the progressive local content records of projects including; AmenamKpono; Akpo; OFON2; OML 58 Upgrade; USAN, and Egina. He said the PSRG forum has become a veritable platform for stakeholders in the industry to reflect on topical themes while paying due attention to the industry’s pivots, namely Health, Safety, Security, and the Environment.

‘‘It is obvious that we cannot be responsible players in the industry if we do not pay adequate attention to these elements. I must, therefore, commend your drive in helping to keep these standards in the front burner’’

‘‘Our contributions to Nigeria’s economic development have been very prominent with our deep offshore developments where we demonstrated trail-blazing technological expertise in OFON, USAN, and EGINA.

The deepwater Egina field is today, adding 200,000 barrels of oil per day to Nigeria’s production. The EGINA FPSO is the largest in the TOTAL Group and the first to be fabricated and integrated in Nigeria with 77 per cent engineering man-hours done in-country. Designed for 25 years of operations, the Egina field guarantees a promising future for the country.

The ongoing Ikike project is no doubt a far smaller project but it is very big on Nigerian Content because its targets included; 100 per cent project management man-hours being performed in Nigeria, 81 per cent of Total Detailed Engineering man-hours being performed in-country, 100 per cent of construction and fabrication works for 3 out of 4 packages to be performed in-country,100 per cent of procurement through Nigerian-owned companies and 100 per cent of third-party services by Nigerian-owned companies.