By Paul Erewuba, Benin

The coach of Bayelsa’s swimming team, Gentle Offoin, says the team has surpassed its expectations at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo 2020.

The coach said the team’s success so far at the ongoing Edo 2020 was not magic, but due to hard work and the support of the state government.

“Our success here is not magic, it is the training. We spent a lot of time training and training, even when the festival was postponed.

“We kept training and at the end we got the result.

“Our expectation for the festival was to win 10 gold medals, so far, we have nine and this is just the fifth day of the NSF and we hope to surpass our expectation,” he said.

He added that the team hoped to win more medals before the end of the swimming event, and that they had achieved more than what it planned for Edo.

“After this festival, nobody can stop Bayelsa State in any swimming event. We will be progressing from here.

“We already have a programme lined up for our swimmers. We are also building up the young ones.”