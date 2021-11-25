From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Rochas Foundation has disclosed that it has trained over 25,000 children across Nigeria and still counting 6000 graduates in various fields of discipline.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation’s president, Sen Rochas Okorocha, the deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Rochas Foundation, Mrs Uloma Nwosu, who made the disclosure during the Mentors forum in Calabar, said the management of the foundation have concluded plans to kick-start a school in Cross River State where over 300 underprivileged children would be enrolled beginning from January next year.

She said this would be the first school in South-South and first in Cross River, making it twelve official schools in Nigeria.

According to her, the choice of Cross River was as a result of research which showed that there are a lot of out-of-school children in Cross River and so we decided to set one in the state.

She further disclosed that Sen Rochas Okorocha decided to set up the foundation because he didn’t want others to go through the horrible experience which he went through before arriving at where he is today.

‘The President of Rochas Foundation is one who is passionate about education. He has an emotional attachment to education and wants to provide education for underprivileged children.

‘As a young boy who had it rough trying to go to school, he formed a pact with God that if assist him to scale through that difficult hurdle, of training himself to graduate and become a successful man, he would ensure that no child goes through similar pains which he went through to acquire education.

‘My principle, the immediate past governor of Imo State/ President, Rochas Foundation, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, hawked oranges and traded in fairly-used cloths (Okirika) to train himself in school because he had no one to train him in even when he has a passion for education.

‘We have trained over 25,000 children across in Nigeria and still counting 6000 graduates in various fields of discipline including medicine, law, with some who are now in the army, police and in the civil service,’ she stated.

