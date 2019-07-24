Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government said it has uncovered plot to plant arms and ammunition in the farms and compounds of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson as part of a grand plan to tarnish his image ahead of the governorship elections in the state.

Dickson had complained consistently that desperate politicians eyeing the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been scheming and using underhand tactics to destabilise the party.

Recently, he raised the alarm over plots to create a gulf between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan. He distanced himself from the plot even as he condemned an article that attempted to blame Jonathan for the electoral misfortune of the party in the state. The special adviser to the governor on security matters, Mr. Boma Spero-Jack, said some politicians who are desperate to hijack political control of the state were behind the criminal plot.