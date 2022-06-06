The people of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, trooped out en masse to Government House, Enugu on a solidarity/thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the unprecedented development projects his administration has executed in their council area.

Led by the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze, Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Obiora Obeagu and other stakeholders, they also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the peaceful conduct of the PDP primaries.

The people of Isi-Uzo LGA told Ugwuanyi, who is the leader of the PDP in the state, that they accepted the outcome of the primaries in good faith as loyal party men and women, and assured him of their 100 percent support and loyalty.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Presenting their unanimous stance to the governor, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Obeagu, while listing the numerous projects of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in the council area disclosed that “from the time you assumed office as governor till date, Isi-Uzo LGA has witnessed tremendous development.”

The Council Chairman added that in the history of Enugu State, no administration remembered Isi-Uzo LGA in terms of development, human empowerment, peace and security like Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, stressing that the governor constructed and reconstructed classroom buildings and other infrastructure in over 55 schools, built healthcare facilities, bridges, and roads such as the 22km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obolla Etiti inter-community link road and the 8.8km Nkalagu-Eha Amufu road in Isi-Uzo LGA, which was neglected for over 35 years.

He said their people in the affected communities were grateful to Ugwuanyi that they are enjoying tarred roads in their life time courtesy of his administration.

On the outcome of the PDP Governorship primary election, the State Chairman of PDP, Nnamani, explained that the emergence of Peter Mbah as the party’s governorship candidate was the choice of ‘Ndi Enugu’ following wider consultations which involved not only the governor, but also the party leadership, revered stakeholders and traditional rulers, among others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .