Vice President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (WFN), Emmanuel Nwankwo has stated that the federation is still in shock and continues to grieve over the passing of the federation’s late president, Mohammed Yahaya.

Nwankwo speaking in a chat with brila.net said the federation will miss the departed president, but assured that they will continue to keep the flag flying and continue to do well just like the late president would have loved to see the federation succeed.

“Our late president is somebody that we will miss so much and for now, we’ve reached out to the family to condole with the wife and it will extend to the rest of the family, but for now we are just concerned with grieving over his death, every other thing is secondary, definitely we will keep the flag flying.”