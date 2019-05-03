The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), said it is set to expand its support to humanitarian and development programmes in Nigeria – based on a new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for the next four years (2019-2022).

“While we remain committed to the crisis response in the north east, this plan provides new and wider entry points for our assistance in Nigeria in the future,” said Myrta Kaulard, WFP Representative and Country Director in Nigeria. “We look forward to broadening engagement with the Nigerian authorities, the donors and the cooperating partners in order to restore livelihoods and boost resilience and together reduce the number of people depending on food assistance.”

WFP will maintain its vital lifesaving assistance in Nigeria under the new strategic blueprint, however, it will also focus on self-reliance, resilience and peace building initiatives to enable access to food by all that will help achieve zero hunger.

The plan also provides an opportunity for WFP to strengthen gender-transformative programming in Nigeria by empowering women and girls to face some of the challenges which affect their food security and hinder their participation in decision-making.

WFP worked closely with the Government of Nigeria, donor governments, civil society, private sector and other humanitarian agencies and development partners working in the country to develop the new framework. It is in line with Nigeria’s National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and is also aligned with two of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals: SDG2 – Zero Hunger, which aims to eradicate hunger by 2030; and SDG17, which promotes both public and private partnerships.

The WFP Executive Board approved the Nigeria Country Strategic Plan, during its meeting in February in Rome.