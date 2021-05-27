From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China, has replied the United States over the exclusion of Taiwan from the World Health Assembly (WHA).

China asked the United States to show solidarity over the negative impact of COVID-19 instead of politicising health issues and interfering with other countries’ internal affairs.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, stated this in response to an op-ed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard titled ‘Taiwan’s Exclusion from World Health Assembly Undermines Global Health.’

In the op-ed, Leonard said Taiwan was incredibly effective at managing COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed regret that Taiwan has been blocked from participating in critical international efforts to control the spread of diseases, among others.

The Chinese Embassy however said it was important to note that the General Committee and the plenary session of the 74th WHA respectively decided to reject the so-called proposal of “inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer” submitted by certain countries.

The Chinese Embassy also said among 194 members of the World Health Organization, more than 150 countries, including Nigeria, supported China, and more than 80 countries sent letters to WHO to express their commitment to the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan’s participation in the WHA.

“I was caught by surprise to read in a local newspaper an article entitled “Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly undermines global health” by Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, indicating China wrongfully blocked Taiwan from participating the WHA. Let us find out what really happened. On May 24, The General Committee and the Plenary session of the 74th WHA respectively decided to reject the so-called proposal of “inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer” submitted by certain countries. Can China succeed in doing this alone? No, actually among 194 members of World Health Organization, more than 150 countries, including Nigeria voiced their support for China, and more than 80 countries sent letters to WHO to express their commitment to the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan’s participation in the WHA. Were all these countries wrong? Absolutely not.

“WHO is an international organization only sovereign country can join. Taiwan is not a sovereign country, it is an inalienable part of China. The Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in October 1971 and the Resolution 25.1 of WHA in May 1972 had already provided the legal basis for the WHO to abide by the one-China principle, and recognized Taiwan as part of China. One-China principle is an international consensus and adhered by 180 countries including the U.S.A,” the Chinese Embassy said.

The Chinese Embassy further said Taiwan region’s participation in the WHA must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle and through cross-strait consultations.

The Chinese Embassy also said the incumbent authorities in the Taiwan region, since 2016, obstinately adhered to the separatist position of “Taiwan independence” and refused to recognize that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

The Chinese Embassy added that as a result, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in WHA has ceased to exist.

“Based on the one-China principle, the Central Government of China has made appropriate arrangements for the Taiwan region’s participation in global health affairs. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Central Government of China has sent 260 notifications on COVID-19 to Taiwan region. Health experts in Taiwan region h…