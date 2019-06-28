Peter Anosike

Pastors, owners of event centers and lovers of clarity with regard to sound production can now enjoy quality sound at home and events with the arrival of Wharfedale Pro-12M loud speakers to Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the unveiling of the equipment recently, Ifeanyi Onwubiko, the chairman of Irukka Online Limited, owners of Irukka Music Mall, said that Focus -12 M speaker is a product of many years of experience in the use ,design and manufacturing of loudspeakers.

He said that the product is the latest as well as the best from Wharfedale Pro, which is the most popular loud speaker producing company in the United Kingdom.

According to him, some of the features of the Focus -12M speaker include 12” custom wharfedale pro LF driver with 3.0`voice coil,2” coil HF compression with 1.4`exit,90`x40`dispersion,500 watts continuous.

Others include 1000 watts programme, 200 watts peak and 15 millimeter Russian Birch plywood construction.

Onwubiko said that the focus -12 M speaker is suitable for large auditorium , domes and out door events.

His words ,“I want to say without fear of contradiction that Focus -12 M speaker is the end of discussion when it comes to speakers . We have been in the musical equipment, especially speakers for ages and I want to say that there has been nothing like it . It is the latest as well as the best from the most popular speaker producing company in Europe.

A lot of engineering and technology went into the design and they testified that Focus -12 M is one of their best in terms of innovation since they started production almost a century ago .Churches ,event centers and those who make use of public spaces for seminars and rallies have seen what they can use to engage their listeners wherever they are . With Focus -12 M, there would be no need for everybody rushing to the front to hear what is being said”. Irukka Online Limited is reputed for powering Dunamis Church in Abuja, the largest dome in the world, with 100,000 seating capacity.