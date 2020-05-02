It hasn’t been easy because of the lockdown. The girls tried to reach me but you know how it is sometimes when you are trying to do some stuff and for some inexplicable reason you are unable to do it. I tried writing, oh yes I have been trying to finish a book on Relationship but somehow never found the time to complete it. I thought this lockdown period will afford me the opportunity to do just that but I have been lazy to finish the Book.

Jasmine called me early in the morning on my birthday to tell me the girls wanted to do a video call with me. At the appointed time they called and we talked for a while. “Poor Tobs, what a boring birthday it must be for you, No boys, No boys, No boys,” Zara said forlornly and dramatically. “Really, is that all you can think of?” I asked laughing. “Can we not just have a themed slumber party? Bola asked excitedly. Yes, yes I heard them all say in excitement. “Ok which part of social distancing do you girls not understand?” I asked again in amusement. “Oh come off it, we are just 5 in number, I thought the maximum number is 20 so what is 5?” Jasmine asked in frustration. “Well for one, we will all be in the same room, not a good idea this period but I may have a suggestion (“…and what is that?” Bola interjected) be patient darling,” I said. “How about I host you ladies to lunch at home in the garden? We will be able to maintain social distancing and catch up on what we’ve been up to.

To make it special come dressed down. It will be a jean affair,” I said conspiratorially. Later that day Jasmine arrived much earlier than the others. “Tobs, where are you? Are you still in bed?” I heard Jasmine ask announcing her presence as she entered the house, barging into my room as usual. She gave my life size teddy a withering look as she walked past my bed to where I was sitting at my work station by a corner of my room. I had been up since dawn and actually took a break when the girls called earlier; I was hoping to make a head way with my work before the girls arrive for lunch. “Tobs, I thought you were done with work considering the fact that we are on lockdown and nothing is happening anywhere?” Jasmine asked glancing disapprovingly at the documents on my table and various files that were open. “As you may have guessed domestic abuse incidents have increased in homes this period of COVID 19.

I guess the spike is cause by the forced time men have to spend with their families, so much is happening in homes. People are finding it difficult to be tolerant especially intimate partners” I said quietly. “I got a distress call from the elder Sister of an abused woman who is a Banker.

Apparently she had been enduring abuse in the hands of her husband for the past 5 years.

Now after 4 miscarriages as a result of beating and finally giving birth to a boy with medical issues; her beast of a husband beat her black and blue again barely 5 days after delivery.

With post-delivery depression and an unhappy home, coupled with incessant beatings from her husband, the said girl is on admission at the Psychiatric hospital. She has lost her mind!” I finished heavily with a sigh. “Are you kidding me? So what are you going to do?” Jasmine asked concern itched all over her face. “I hope he goes to jail and ruts there! Do you know how many women are in Psychiatric Hospitals because of the men in their lives? This is really pathetic!” Jasmine hissed angrily. “Jasmine like I said earlier, my priority is the health and life of the lady in question.

Thank God she and her baby are out of harm’s way. We will deal with him.” I said decisively. At Warien Rose Foundation we ‘eat’ people like him for breakfast! May God’s mercy and grace see us through this trying period.

Kaycee and Bola have just arrived; I need to get ready before drama queen Zara arrives. “Oh my goodness did Zara leave her house dressed like that?” Kaycee asked in astonishment