It was in the news recently that a 60-year-old Italian billionaire died recently while undergoing penis enlargement surgery in France.

An 85-year-old-man’s manhood was unusually enlarging every day after consuming some local sex enhancement products just so he can prove a point to his newly married 35-year-old wife. This condition left him paralyzed from waist down.

Last week, three male undergraduates of a higher institution were found dead after allegedly over dosing on sex enhancement drugs mixed with some hard drugs. They were all stark naked with one of the deceased on the unconscious naked female.

These are a few of the under reported cases of what men are doing to themselves just for sex, be it for pleasure, to prove a point or just for the fun of it. They keep endangering their lives ingesting concoctions daily just to get bigger or last longer in bed.

Our motor parks, recreational centers, markets, streets etc have many advertisements of herbal sex enhancement products for men and penis enlargement for sale. These marketers say the most ridiculous things marketing these products.

For men who find it difficult to either get an erection or keep an erection (premature ejaculation or weak erection) every time they try to have sex or men whose wives sexual desire is insatiable or their ego is on the line because they don’t think they satisfy them like they should, it’s best for these men to consult qualified medical doctors.

They know the tests to carry out before placing them on drugs because it’s not every drug that is right for everyone.

Some over the counter sex enhancement prescription can leave you feeling dizzy, exhausted, and with migraine. They might give you diarrhea, make you hallucinate, give you abnormal or blurred vision, stuffy or runny nose, muscle pain, nausea, back pain, and sudden hearing decrease or hearing loss.

Your doctor’s prescription should help you get and sustain an erection when sexually stimulated. Your doctor will also determine the exact dose that is best for you.

If after going this far and your woman’s libido is on steroids still then let her go. Don’t kill yourself because you cannot sexually satisfy her. If she’s urging you to thrust ‘harder, deeper, don’t stop, faster’ and you know your strength has failed you already or you are not her match, just go at your own pace.

It is true that some men become depressed and suicidal when their women call them names due to their inability to go more than one or two rounds during sex.

Men, kindly stop listening to these women; they will drive you to an early grave with their mouths.

It is best you stay alive than thrust any harder, swallow drugs and mixtures of performance enhancements or even go under the knife for enlargement and die in the process. Don’t kill yourself because you want to satisfy a woman in bed.

Remember that the older a man gets, the less stamina he has for sex. So, depending on sex enhancement products just to keep your woman or women impressed is more like digging your own grave. You have to be wise about these things.

As for young men who use sex enhancement products both local and prescribed mixing and toping with vodka, dry gin, cocaine, marijuana etc, have mercy on your bodies. You are killing yourselves gradually.

At the mention of a female visiting, some take Cialis, Viagra,Tramadol and other performance enhancement drugs all charged up waiting for the girl to arrive.

While Tramadol, cialis, codeine, Vodka respectively will make you high, deciding to mix sex enhancement drugs and alcohol together means madness and imminent death.

While your health, sanity and life may not be of concern to you considering what you are ingesting, please don’t be less concerned that you could poke that innocent girl to death using your hard rock drug-induced penis.

Young men in their twenties and thirties ingesting just about anything so as to have sex with multiple women and last for hours with a drug induced erection, seizure will eventually hit you while at it.

Men, stop doing beyond your strength when it comes to sex. Quit trying to prove any point to any woman. The fact that you spent hours thrusting a woman doesn’t mean you are enjoying sex, neither does it mean she is enjoying it too.

Don’t let your ego drive you to an early grave, have mercy on your liver, kidney, lungs and other internal organs, they are not cheap to replace. What shall it profit you to destroy your vital internal organs, sanity and even life just for sex?

If it is one round you have the stamina for, kindly do your best and leave the rest. If you kill yourself ingesting mixtures or going under the knife just to prove a point to a woman or women then you would one day be the ultimate loser.

Your obituary shall be greeted with shaking of the head and mocking words ‘what a way to die!’