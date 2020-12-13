A study showed that people who napped for 30 to 40, minutes a day, had lower blood pressures, after going through mental stress. So a nap can help your body recover from pressure filled situations. Can napping be timed. Some say nap is better between 2 and 3 pm, when humans naturally have a dip in alertness. So choose the appropriate time for your nap and make the best out of it. Always be medically guided.

