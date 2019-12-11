Ngozi Nwoke

A new television talkshow, “What Are You Saying” (WAYS) has been launched. A brainchild of Osayuwamen Saleh, former co-host of “Your View,” WAYS will centre on providing real solutions to societal issues and challenges.

“Our goal is to inspire, inform, influence thoughts and action,” Saleh said. The show is anchored by six notable and intellectual women including Mariam Bakre, Olamide Onifade, Ofodile Isibhakhomen, Chinasa Ken-Ugwuh and Sandra Eze.

The one-hour show running on PlusTV Africa via StarTimes dish platform on Friday-Sunday from 8-9pm on channels 308 and 528 is viewed in over 52 countries.

“What we are going to be discussing will be centred on youths in Nigeria and Africa. It is all about what the youths are going through generally from economic, social angle and covering the whole stratisphere,” Isibhakhomen said.

According to Kayode Akintemi, MD, PlusTV Africa, “the show is a newsy kind of thing with a lot of current affairs with conversations about things happening in our society.”