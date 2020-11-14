Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army at weekend gave graphic details of its involvement in the Lekki tollgate shooting of #EndSARS protesters, saying that it was the breakdown of communication between the Lagos state government and the military that perhaps led to the alleged shooting of protesters.

Giving testimony of the Nigerian Army’s involvement in the entire crisis, the Commander of Military Intelligence, 81 Division, Brigadier General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, said when the Lagos State government called out the military and imposed a curfew for 4.00pm, the military was informed but when it was extended, they were never informed.

He spoke at the Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses, explaining that the military was called out when it was believed that the hoodlums had hijacked the protest and that policemen and their stations were overrun by hoodlums.

He lamented that little mention was made of the loss of lives of policemen before the escalation of the incident, explaining that the crime of the policemen was that they reported for duty that fateful day.

General Taiwo lamented that when the Lagos State Government relaxed the curfew, the military was not carried along as what they heard was that the government had relaxed the 24-hour curfew.

He explained how the Army activated “phase four” of its internal security operation, and lamented that the Governor of Lagos State did not have the number of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division in Lagos, which was the division tasked with security of Lagos and Ogun states.

According to him, the day after the curfew was imposed; the Governor had to call the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai. He said that the order to shoot was given by the commander on ground but that the soldiers fired blank ammunition. The Army showed video clips of the shooting and where soldiers were shooting in the air to scare protesters and also presented expended blank ammunition to the panel, which was admitted in evidence. The force also showed the video clip of how the military, particularly soldiers from the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army rescued the Oba of Lagos and his family from the palace in central Lagos where hoodlums had besieged the place and had overwhelmed the Nigeria Police personnel deployed there.

The video showed a frightened Oba of Lagos being taken out of the palace in Hilux vehicle in military colour. General Taiwo also took the opportunity to debunk some social media posts, especially those made by Nnamdi Kanu, DJ Swift and others, saying that Nnamdi Kanu had tweeted that the attacks were done by the Igbo, said that the Army found out that that assertion was false, as many of the shops looted and property destroyed belong to Igbo people. He said that the Nigerian Army was not looking for DJ Swift as she is the least of their problem, adding that it had not received any formal petition over its alleged shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate.