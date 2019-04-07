Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term of office, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Elder Matthew Emiohe, has urged him to establish himself as a man who changed the country for good.

Emiohe, a member of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who spoke to journalists in Benin City at the weekend, said Nigerians want the president to be a father to‎ the nation.

“Buhari must try in his second term to establish himself as a man who changed Nigeria for good. He should be a man who addressed the problems of the economy, a man that solved Nigeria’s security problems.

“Nigerians want him to take a stand on herdsmen issue, to be a father to the nation‎, to look at things holistically. Nigerians want him to be greater than the founding fathers like Zik, Awolowo and Bello,” he said.

Elder Emiohe also spoke on the raging debate over the leadership of the 9th National Assembly and cautioned the leadership of the APC and President Buhari to avoid the mistake of 2015 when Sen. Bukola Saraki emerged Senate President.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened when Bukola Saraki emerged Senate President. The party should embark on wide consultation with all stakeholders to produce the leadership of the National Assembly.

“The President must take a stand‎ so that we don’t have a Senate President that will give him problems,” he advised.

‎The APC chieftain, however, dismissed suggestions that the party will disintegrate after the expiration of President Buhari’s second term of office.

“As long as we have good programmes to help the country, we will continue to win. People are angry with PDP because of what they did. They are the one that will not survive,” he said.

On the disagreement between AAU chapter of ASUU and management of the university over the recent strike action, Elder Emiohe described it as a family affair which will be resolved soon, even as he described AAU is one of the best Universities offering good courses in the country.

‎