Someone introduced him to a hardworking, beautiful, upwardly mobile young lady who is an events planner and uncle was captivated by her personality. He kept calling this young lady and asking when they were going to meet. He promised to give her the time of her life.

When they finally met, this young man spent an hour com- plaining about his ex wife. He called her all manner of derogatory names in the presence of a woman he was trying to woo. He insisted that his ex-wife was a heartless woman who only wanted him for his money.

When this young lady finally asked what exactly his ex-wife did to warrant such vituperations, he said he doesn’t like women who are intelligent and who are proud to exhibit their intelligence. He said that women shouldn’t be more intelligent than men because God didn’t make it so.

According to this brother who has been talking about dating and marrying an intelligent woman, a woman shouldn’t act too intelli- gent, she will scare men away. As a woman, don’t show a guy you know too much. Women are necks, men are heads. Women shouldn’t talk when men are talking because it is disrespectful.