Saturday Sun spoke to some pupils of Crestegate School, Ishashi, Lagos, on the above subject matter. Their responses:

MICHAEL UNOGU

How old are you?

Seven years

What class are you?

Basic 3

What is your best subject?

Mathematics.

Why do you like it?

It helps me to understand calculation and subtraction.

What do you want to become in life?

An engineer.

Why?

So that I can help people fix things that are bad, like cars and aeroplanes.

What do you like about the Nigerian police?

They help people to find their missing persons and also settle argument between two people.

What do you do that makes you happy?

When I watch Cartoon like Ben 10.

OBI AMANDA

How old are you?

Eight years

What class are you?

I am in Basic 4.

What state do you come from?

Delta.

What is your best food?

Salad, egg and yam

What is your best subject?

English Language.

Why do you like it?

It helps me speak well and when I am outside the country, it will help me to communicate well.

What do you like about the Nigerian police?

They help people find their lost document, and settle their problems.

What do you do that makes you happy?

I like playing my music instrument.

PROMISE NWAOHA

How old are you?

I am eight years

What class are you?

Basic 4

What is your best subject?

Mathematics

Why?

Because it helps me to understand my business code.

What do you want to become in life?

An Airforce officer

What do you like about the Nigerian police?

They ensure there is security in the country.

What do you do that makes you happy?

I watch children cartoon.

AKINGBOJU SHOLA

How old are you?

Nine-years

What class are you?

Basic 3

What state do you come from?

Ondo

How do they dress?

In Iro and Buba.

Which sport do you like?

Skipping.

What do you want to become in life?

A medical doctor

What do they do?

They check patients with thermometer before treating them.

What do you do that makes you happy?

Playing with my friends.